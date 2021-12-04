OROFINO — Two 73-year-old men were taken to Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino for injuries they sustained in a single-vehicle wreck early Friday.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel L. Wayt and Dennis J. Day, both of Clearwater County, were in a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck that rolled off the road at 3296 Lakeview Road near Dworshak Reservoir. The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. Both men were injured, according to the news release.
Rescue 3 and the Clearwater County Ambulance, along with the sheriff’s office, responded to the scene. The vehicle was recovered by Orofino Body Shop.