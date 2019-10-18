Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Lindsey Creek Road in Lewiston on Wednesday evening, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Gabriel Allen, 20, of Lewiston, was driving north on Lindsey Creek Road when he reportedly lost control of his 2006 Kia Optima and crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Melinda Genoway, 41, of Lewiston, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Allen and Genoway were both taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment. The roadway was blocked to traffic for approximately two hours, according to the news release.
Charges related to the incident are pending, the release said.