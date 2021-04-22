GRANGEVILLE — Two hikers were rescued late Tuesday after being stranded on the banks of the South Fork of the Clearwater River along State Highway 14 at milepost 20.7.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was signaled at about 10:06 p.m. Tuesday that two hikers and a dog were in a position where they could not continue any farther because of diminishing daylight, loss of trail and the riverbank being too steep to navigate in the dark.
Sheriff’s office employees, along with volunteers with the Grangeville Mountain Rescue, Syringa General Hospital ambulance and a physician deployed a raft and successfully navigated across the swift current to retrieve the hikers one at a time. The hikers were uninjured and safely returned to their vehicle.
Sheriff Doug Ulmer thanked all those who participated in the rescue and said they are not taken for granted.