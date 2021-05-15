GRANGEVILLE — Two pedestrians in their 90s were seriously injured Tuesday morning when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a Grangeville city employee, according to an Idaho State Police news release distributed Friday.
Burton Hazelbaker, 93, and Kathryn Hazelbaker, 91, of Grangeville, were in the crosswalk on North Meadow Street at East Main Street when they were struck by a vehicle making a left-hand turn onto Meadow Street at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was driven by M. Alder, 26, according to the news release.
The Hazelbakers were taken to Syringa Medical Center in Grangeville, then airlifted to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. A spokeswoman for Kootenai Medical Center said Friday evening that Burton Hazelbaker was in fair condition while Kathryn Hazelbaker was in good condition.
The investigation is ongoing, according to ISP’s news release.