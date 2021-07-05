OROFINO — Two people were found dead in a camper that caught fire Saturday morning near Loseth Road in Orofino.
Clearwater County Sheriff’s deputies and the Orofino Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 2:30 a.m. and found a camper and truck fully engulfed in flames, according to a Clearwater County news release.
Two deceased individuals were found inside the camper. Their names are being withheld pending positive identification.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office and the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.