The city of Lewiston has two finalists to replace Chris Davies as its director of public works, an in-house candidate and one from Michigan.
City Engineer Dustin Johnson, 42, and William “Bill” Bohlen, 54, both went through second rounds of interviews Monday, City Manager Alan Nygaard said. Johnson has served as the city’s acting director of public works since Davies retired last month, while Bohlen is currently the director at Bay County Road Commission Department of Water and Sewer in Bay City, Mich. The utility provides water and sewer utilities for more than a dozen Michigan communities, Nygaard said.
There were initially 20 applicants for the position, Nygaard said, but that healthy pool was quickly thinned by other communities that hired candidates before Lewiston got a chance to interview them.
“They were good quality candidates, but other cities and communities came along and offered them positions before we could get to them,” Nygaard said. “We were really pleased with the quality of applicants we received, but disappointed by how quickly they were being snatched up by other communities. The demand for that kind of expertise is really high right now.”
Selecting a new public works director requires City Council confirmation, so Nygaard will discuss the two finalists in a closed executive session with councilors. He then plans on asking for confirmation of his final recommendation at the April 12 City Council meeting.
The advertised salary range for the position was $96,000-$135,000, depending on experience. Davies was making $135,000 upon his retirement. He served in the position since 2004.
