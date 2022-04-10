Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — Two finalists have been named to be the next chief of the McCall Police Department.
Current McCall Police Lt. Dallas Palmer and Boise Police Department Capt. Matt Jones were selected from a field of 19 qualified applicants, McCall City Manager Anette Spickard said.
Seven of the 19 were interviewed by a panel of administration and law enforcement professionals, Spickard said.
A public meet-and-greet for Palmer and Jones will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 18 at Banyan’s on the Green in the McCall Golf Course Clubhouse.
The drop-in event will allow the public to meet the candidates, ask questions and complete a comment card, Spickard said.
Spickard is expected to select the next chief in early May. The appointment will need to be confirmed by the McCall City Council.
The person selected will replace current chief Justin Williams, who will retire May 31 after serving eight years as the city’s top law-enforcement officer.
Here are brief biographies of the two candidates:
Dallas Palmer
Palmer was hired as a McCall police officer in 2010 and has held the positions of field training officer, general topics instructor, corporal and sergeant before being promoted to lieutenant in 2018.
Palmer supervises the Patrol Division, Investigations Division and Code Enforcement.
He manages recruitment and retention, officer hiring and promotions, department policy and procedures, officer complaints and commendations, and internal affairs.
He also develops the department’s budget and serves as acting police chief when Williams is out of town.
In 2014, Palmer was awarded the department’s Medal of Valor for bravery shown during the robbery of the ATM machine at Idaho First Bank where an armed suspect fired on Palmer and other officers.
He has been a volunteer youth hockey coach and board member for the McCall Youth Hockey Association for the past seven years.
Matt Jones
Jones is captain of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Boise Police Department, where he has worked for 21 years.
He oversees the Violent Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit, Financial Crimes Unit, Gang Intelligence Unit, Narcotics Unit, Special Victims Unit, Crimes Against Children, and Victims Services.
Jones is an Idaho native and a second-generation Boise police officer who has served in leadership positions in all three operations divisions of the Boise department.
He has held the positions of field training officer, patrol sergeant, field training officer sergeant, mobile field force team member, mobile field force sergeant and mobile field force lieutenant.
Jones also has served as a patrol watch commander, SWAT Team commander, narcotics unit lieutenant, military and veteran liaison lieutenant, community outreach division lieutenant, special events coordinator and bike unit lieutenant.
Most recently, Jones served as patrol division captain with the responsibility of special operations group captain.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Elk City highlighted by state as model SWIP school
GRANGEVILLE — “Elk City School is being highlighted as a model school by the state through the School-Wide Improvement Plan (SWIP),” Joe Rodriguez told the Mountain View School District 244 board at its March 21 meeting. Rodriguez serves as principal of Elk City and Clearwater Valley elementary schools, as well as the district’s technology director.
He explained Elk City has done well in its school improvement mode for the past several years, and the state recognizes it’s meeting and exceeding its goals. Currently, the school serves grades kindergarten through eighth grade with about 16 students and one teacher.
Rodriguez said he had recently attended a conference that focuses on partnering small, rural schools.
“Elk City is very unique in its makeup,” he said. He also repeated something he heard at the event that highlighted the importance of relationships and trust to help build successful schools.
At Kooskia’s CVE, Rodriguez said he continues the school’s partnership with Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) as it continues to support the area’s students and families.
“They have provided many things for our kids, including free days at Snowhaven and free movie nights, among other events, and plan to do a soft opening of the Kooskia Teen Center soon,” he said.
Rodriguez also explained his application with the Emergency Connectivity Fund through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds came through.
“This is something I have been working on for about six months and has been approved in the amount of $239,000,” he said.
He explained this project money is to be used for district students and families who currently cannot get an internet signal, have a poor signal or who have unaffordable internet service, and will provide the modem, installation and $50 a month for one year for the service.
“We’re working on gathering the information on who needs the service, and working with Airbridge, who received the contract, to start building a timeline for installation,” Rodriguez explained. “This is not a pot of money the school receives; it can only be used for these families in need of internet service.”
He also spoke about the need for intercom services to be updated in all schools except CVES, which had its system updated recently.
“Unfortunately, it does not qualify for the e-rate reimbursement, and the total cost to get all the schools up-to-date will be about $98,000,” he said.
“This isn’t just for the run-of-the-mill announcements,” he said. “An intercom system can be a valuable tool in an active shooter or any emergency situation,” and could be accessed via apps from staff phones, as needed.
Rodriguez ended his report letting the board know when he started in 2012, he was responsible for the district’s approximately 650 computers and 80 other digital devices. Now, the district has about 800 computers, 1,663 Chromebooks and 200-plus additional devices.
“When things are running smoothly, it’s not bad,” he said, “but on any given day, the need for support has quadrupled, and that does not include door and security cameras, VOIP, intercom, vape sensors and audio-visual equipment assistance.”
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday