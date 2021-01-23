The Nez Perce County Fair Board will meet in closed executive session Monday night to evaluate the two finalists to replace longtime fair general manager Mike Orton, who is retiring.
Fair Coordinator Jan Alldredge said the finalists are Michaela Liebl, the operations manager for Saffire Ticketing and Websites of Portland, Ore., and Vanessa Schneider, a contractor with various fairs as a livestock program manager.
Alldredge said each candidate has knowledge and experience in multiple areas of fair industry operations and management. The executive session will begin at 6 p.m. Monday in the main fair pavilion at 1229 Burrell Ave. in Lewiston. The board will reconvene in open session after its deliberations to potentially make a hire.
Social distancing measures will be in place, and masks are encouraged.