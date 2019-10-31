Troy School Board candidate John Menter is hoping to make a comeback.
After losing his seat to Kyle Osborn by 13 votes in the May 2015 election, Menter is challenging the incumbent in Tuesday’s election.
Menter, 55, of Troy, served on the school board for 12 years. He’s a heavy equipment operator for the North Latah County Highway District in Moscow.
He decided to run again after he saw Troy’s statewide test scores, which continue to rise. It’s a trend he would like to see continue.
Troy Elementary School is listed in the top three schools on the statewide report card issued by the Idaho State Department of Education, while Troy Junior-Senior High School ranks in the top 40.
“I believe part of that was due to some of the programs we put into place when I served on the board previously,” Menter said.
Menter said it’s important to ensure the district has a healthy fund balance each year, while maintaining a steady levy rate with “no sharp increases.”
He said his experience sets him apart from Osborn.
Menter is currently on the board of directors for Moscow Charter School and previously served on the executive board of the Idaho School Boards Association.
“What I’m looking for is some continued stability in the leadership structure,” Menter said. “You can potentially have four or five relatively novice members on a school board. ... It definitely helps to have someone with some experience in those positions.”
Osborn, 28, of Troy, is a farmer who also volunteers for the fire department.
It’s his first time in public office and he hopes to build on some of the successes of the school district.
Osborn said the district was going through some hardships when he was first elected. Now, the school district is on the right track, Osborn said, citing high student achievement rates, well-kept facilities and an uptick in enrollment.
“We have excellent test scores and there’s been positive changes since I’ve been on the board,” Osborn said. “I’d like to keep that going.”
He’s focused on making sure Troy stays “on the leading edge of what’s going on with education.”
Osborn would like to continue the district’s Beyond Textbooks initiative, which focuses on increasing student achievement.
Both candidates said funding is the biggest challenge for the district.
Osborn hopes more families will move into the district as test scores continue to increase, which would bring in more students and an increase in state funding.
His overall goal is to continually help the district improve, so Troy’s students get the best education possible.
