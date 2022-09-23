Two people were taken to the hospital following two separate crashes in the vicinity of the Clearwater River on Thursday, according to news releases from the Idaho State Police.
One crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Idaho Highway 11 near Weippe. A 2009 Peterbilt semitruck pulling a lowboy trailer was traveling south on the highway when the trailer entered the northbound lane of travel. The trailer struck a 2020 Honda HR-V that was traveling north, which caused the Honda to be pushed off an embankment off the northbound shoulder, according to ISP.
The driver of the Honda, a 78-year-old woman from Weippe, was taken to the hospital by air ambulance. The driver of the semitruck, a 62-year-old man from Grangeville, wasn’t injured. Both were wearing their seat belts, according to ISP.
Traffic on Highway 11 was blocked for approximately two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.
The other crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on the Gifford-Reubens Road near milepost 7. A gray 2002 Chevy Tahoe traveling north drove off the right shoulder and went down an extreme embankment into a deep ditch, according to ISP.
The Chevy overturned onto its roof, then cartwheeled and landed on its tires. A passerby discovered the crash and called 911. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lewiston, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.