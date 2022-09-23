Two people were taken to the hospital following two separate crashes in the vicinity of the Clearwater River on Thursday, according to news releases from the Idaho State Police.

One crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Idaho Highway 11 near Weippe. A 2009 Peterbilt semitruck pulling a lowboy trailer was traveling south on the highway when the trailer entered the northbound lane of travel. The trailer struck a 2020 Honda HR-V that was traveling north, which caused the Honda to be pushed off an embankment off the northbound shoulder, according to ISP.

