HARPER, Ore — Authorities say two drivers were killed when a motorhome towing another vehicle and a pickup truck towing a travel trailer collided in eastern Oregon.
Local news media reported Richard Kozol, 78, of Medford, Ore., was driving a Gulfstream motorhome when for an unknown reason it crossed into the westbound lanes on State Highway 20 near Harper.
Oregon State Police said Kozol’s vehicle collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck towing a travel trailer driven by John Haynes, 72, of Palo Cedro, Calif. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were taken to a hospital in Boise.