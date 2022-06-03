KOOSKIA — Two people are dead following a head-on vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 13 near milepost 23 south of Kooskia, according to the Idaho State Police.
Donald J. Andersen, 83, of Stites, was driving a white 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck south on State Highway 13 when he attempted to pass in a no-passing zone, according to an ISP news release.
Kayla N. Borden, 19, of Stites, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima north on the same highway when the vehicles collided head-on on a curve in the roadway. Both were found dead at the scene.
Andersen was not wearing a seat belt, the state police reported; Borden was. The incident, which happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, remains under investigation.
The names of the people who died were released by Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke.
State police were assisted by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Kooskia Ambulance and Kooskia Fire Department.