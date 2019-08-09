GASTON, Ore. — Authorities say two Washington County sheriff’s deputies were shot outside of Gaston.
One suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Thursday and medics were requested. Life Flight was activated for the wounded deputies.
The sheriff’s department said a deputy who was seriously injured has an encouraging prognosis. The second deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Authorities said there was no longer a threat to the area.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Brian van Kleef told local news media deputies were responding to report of a theft in progress at a home in the town west of Portland, Ore. The homeowner reported that a man may have stolen several firearms and walked into the woods. No other details were available Thursday evening.