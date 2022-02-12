MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Two deputies who were shot Thursday northeast of Bellingham are in stable condition and a man has been arrested on investigation of attempted murder, police said.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that one deputy remained under observation at a Bellingham hospital and the other had been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was under the care of a specialist.
Both deputies are in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Their names haven’t been released.
Joel Young, 60, of Maple Falls was yelling and fired his shotgun in the air Thursday afternoon after smoke from the neighbor’s garbage burning filled his house, according to a Bellingham Police Department statement.
Young had been drinking alcohol and had yelled at the neighbor to put out the fire, police said. The neighbor swore at Young before Young got the shotgun, police said. Some 911 callers reported two people were shooting at each other from two houses, police said.
Deputies were called to the area and were shot with birdshot, both in the head, as they tried to speak with Young, police said.
Young surrendered within two hours after other deputies and members of a county special weapons and tactics team arrived, police said.
Young was lodged in Skagit County Jail. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.