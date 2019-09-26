PULLMAN — A two-day community open house will take place at Pullman next week to gather ideas and comments for use in developing a new master plan for the core downtown business district.
Both meetings run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St.
Earlier this year, the Pullman City Council hired a Seattle firm, BDS Planning & Urban Design, to help create a master plan for the downtown district. The overall goal is to strengthen and maintain the economic viability of the area, and turn it into a more inviting recreation and entertainment center for the community.
Tuesday’s open house will provide background information and present various alternatives; Wednesday’s meeting will discuss the master plan concept and address community feedback. Those seeking more information can contact Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes at (509) 338-3217.