Two deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the region Wednesday, with one of the victims being a man in his 50s and the other a man in his 90s.
The man in his 50s lived in Nez Perce County, according to statistics on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. It’s the fourth virus death of a person in their 50s in north central Idaho since the pandemic began.
The man in his 90s lived in Asotin County and died Tuesday, according to county health officials.
A total of 196 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.