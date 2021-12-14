Two deaths from COVID-19 were reported by health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington on Monday.
One of the deaths was a Nez Perce County woman in her 80s, according to statistics posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The other death was in Asotin County, and was reported by the Washington State Department of Health. Asotin County health officials weren’t certain if the death was of a patient they were aware of or not, so no demographic details about the deceased were available.
It was the first COVID-19 death in Asotin County since Nov. 22.
The region also added 46 new cases since Friday. The omicron variant has yet to be detected in the region, although health officials said its possible the variant has already arrived.
Not all positive cases are genetically sequenced to determine what variant they are, said local officials. Sometimes the sample doesn’t make it possible to determine which variant it is, and in other cases it can take two to three weeks to get results back on a variant test, said Tara Macke, spokeswoman for the Idaho North Central District.
Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health, said the positive samples from breakthrough cases and certain other cases are referred to variant testing. A variant could also be discovered through wastewater testing.
“I anticipate that it is only a matter of time before it gets here,” Skidmore said of the omicron variant.
Brady Woodbury, director of public health in Asotin County, said health care providers or laboratories in Washington generally decide whether to test a positive COVID-19 test to determine its variant. Those tests are conducted at state labs, he said.
The omicron variant was first detected in Washington on Dec. 4 in the Seattle area. The variant’s first appearance in Idaho was detected Friday in the Boise area.
