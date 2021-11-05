Two deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday by health officials in north central Idaho, though the number of deaths and new cases in the region is trending downward.
The people who died were a Nez Perce County man in his 60s and a Latah County man in his 80s, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
Those two deaths bring this week’s toll in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington to three. That comes after the last three weeks saw 13, eight and 18 deaths reported, respectively.
The accumulation of cases has also slowed, with 46 new infections reported Thursday.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow admitted three new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week, the hospital reported Thursday.
The hospital has provided inpatient care to 153 people infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Since June 1, there have been 96 people hospitalized at Gritman with COVID-19. Seventy-six of them were unvaccinated, 17 were vaccinated and the status of three was undetermined.
The hospital is operating at contingent standards of care. The hospital and clinics “are open and safe for care — please do not defer the care you need,” Gritman said in a news release.
Walgreens in Lewiston has started taking Pfizer vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. As of Thursday evening, appointments for children were available as soon as Tuesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval this week for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children ages 5 to 11.