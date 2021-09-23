Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Nez Perce County on Wednesday, with the latest victims being a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
Those two deaths bring the total for this week in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington to five. The region saw 20 deaths the week before, which is the largest weekly total during the coronavirus pandemic.
Health officials in the region also reported 138 new infections Wednesday. Nez Perce County had 58 of the cases.
The Lewiston School District reported five new cases Wednesday, two among students and three among staff. The school district now has 35 active cases and has recorded 152 total cases since school started Aug. 31.