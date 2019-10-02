ASOTIN — Four western Washington residents are facing criminal charges in Asotin County for allegedly failing to cooperate with law enforcement during an investigation into a helicopter crash.
The gross misdemeanor charges stem from an Aug. 31 incident involving a privately owned helicopter that plunged into the Snake River at 10:45 p.m. about 12 miles upstream from Clarkston.
Pilot Alexander J. Jobe, 43, of Sammamish, and his passenger, Lewis G. Weiss, 45, of Duvall, were uninjured and rescued in a small boat, but did not contact police after the incident. They are both charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Their wives, Mary G. Jobe, 42, and Josephine F. Weiss, 43, are both charged with making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
On the night of the crash, the women told Asotin County deputies their husbands had observed multiple flashlights near the top of the canyon on the Idaho side of the river and suspected someone was lost or in need of assistance. The pilot and his passenger were on their way to help when the accident occurred, the women said.
In court documents, Undersheriff Jody Brown said their version of the events differ from an eyewitness account at the scene. The witness told police she heard the group yelling, “Don’t call the cops” as the pilot and passenger returned to shore in a small boat operated by Mary Jobe.
By that time, Josephine Weiss had already dialed 911, and “they screamed at her to hang up,” the witness said in court documents.
Mary Jobe reportedly told the men to leave the scene, but the witness said she told them they needed to stick around and talk to law enforcement.
When deputies from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the men were gone. Both women allegedly reported their husbands had launched the aircraft to help someone in distress on the Idaho side of the river and immediately left the scene after emerging from the river to continue rescue efforts in Nez Perce County.
According to the latest court documents, the men actually went to a nearby home on the 10,000 block of Snake River Road and were not searching for distressed people in Nez Perce County. No missing or injured people were reported in that area on the night in question, police said. Brown said neither man was willing to speak to law enforcement about the incident and left the area as soon as the helicopter was retrieved from the river and loaded on a trailer.
The undersheriff’s report was submitted to Deputy Prosecutor Nickolas Ward, who filed the charges late Monday afternoon.
All four people have been summoned to appear in District Court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 before Judge Tina Kernan. Each gross midemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a fine of $5,000.
According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Hughes 369D helicopter was significantly damaged, and no flight plan was filed for the flight, which originated from a private home along the river.
“The pilot departed during dark night conditions to provide aid to individuals that were in distress across the canyon,” the report said.
The pilot recalled lifting off and “the next thing he remembers was having to apply full-right pedal and impacting the water,” according to the NTSB. The event lasted an estimated 10 seconds, and the helicopter was transported to a secure facility for further investigation.
Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the NTSB determines the cause of an accident, and the FAA investigates the pilot and whether everything he was doing was proper and legal.
In the Asotin County case, the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, Kenitzer said Tuesday.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.