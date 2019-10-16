Four candidates — two incumbents and two newcomers — are squaring off for two open seats on the Elk River City Council.
The small town north of the Dworshak Reservoir and east of Bovill was reported to have a population of 125 in the 2010 census.
Incumbent Ricky Trott has been a councilor for about 30 years and said he doesn’t have a specific thing he’s campaigning on, but he thinks with all of his time spent in Elk River, most everyone knows him and what he stands for. Trott has been on disability for the past 10 years, but helps out at the food bank when he isn’t performing his duties on the council.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” Trott said. “I just want to help out and do things that are good for the city.”
Trott is married to Francis Trott, and they have several adult children and several grandchildren.
Diana Olson is a newcomer to elected office and she said she wants to build a positive relationship with law enforcement agencies that cover the region — the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Fish and Game officers. Olson said she was president of the Idaho State Snowmobile Association and on its board of directors for 13 years, but this is her first foray into government.
She retired from Washington State University in 2017 after working for 26 years in the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at the university.
“I want to work with law enforcement to make Elk River safer for families,” Olson said.
Current Council President Tena Williams said she’s running for a second term to continue the work she’s started. That includes the design and construction of a new fire hall. Williams is originally from Grangeville and unmarried.
“You would think for a small town it’s not a lot of work, but it is,” Williams said. “We’ve got a good staff and we’ve accomplished a lot and I’d like to continue to do that.”
Richard Styre has not run for elected office before and said he doesn’t want to make any promises he can’t keep. He has lived in Elk River for 13 years and has worked at the town’s library the past 10 years. He is married to Kelly Styre, and they have two children.
“I will do my best to vote for the people of Elk River,” Styre said. “I didn’t want to make a bunch of promises, just wanted to go through this and keep my dignity.”
