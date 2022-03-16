Two investigations into the Lewiston School District’s special education program have been completed by the Idaho State Department of Education and corrective actions have taken place in response to one of the complaints.
The two December complaints follow two others filed in November that have also been addressed. All four complaints were in regard to the special education program, which provides resources including academic support to students with disabilities.
The Idaho State Department of Education investigated the district on allegations that it wasn’t giving special education services to a student in accordance with the student’s Individualized Education Program, wasn’t providing progress reports, wasn’t notifying parents of meetings and wasn’t implementing the education program as written. The district was found to be noncompliant in all four allegations, according to the investigation report from the department of education obtained by a Tribune records request.
Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen said most of the complaints have centered around services not being delivered to students.
The report showed the district was short-staffed and some services were canceled for a period of time during the 2021-22 school year. Interviews also showed that some paraprofessionals did not meet the licensure criteria in Idaho and were also not supervised by someone who was licensed. Those licensing issues are because of differences between a speech language pathologist, who has a four-year degree, and a speech language pathologist assistant, who has a two-year degree.
Lewiston Director of Special Services Peggy Flerchinger said the district has had difficulty hiring people for the speech therapist positions. The need for that service has also increased for the last few years, and even more so since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hansen said.
He said the staff is working hard to provide services to all students and having appropriate ratios of staff members to students. “Staffing is a challenge for us, no question,” he said. “Everyone’s pitching in to get ’er done.”
The investigation states that “the District based their decision on how to dedicate resources due to a shortage of staff.” Hansen said he disagrees that the district made decisions based on staffing and not the needs of the student. He said that when services weren’t being provided “we went out and found those services.”
According to the report, the district provided services through teletherapy; however, the complainant stated the student was not responding well to the service.
“In general, it’s a question of, how do we meet the needs of our students when we don’t have the staff?” Hansen said about the decision to offer teletherapy services. The student is then evaluated on how well they are doing with the service. Hansen said it can take time to learn if teletherapy is working or not, and if not, it takes time to correct the issue. Flerchinger said the education program team meets and determines if a service isn’t suitable, and then finds a way to provide the best service to the student.
“We have found in some incidents that (teletherapy) is not the best method and have done corrections to provide in-person services,” Hansen said.
With the student’s education program, the documents say the complainant wasn’t correctly notified about meetings regarding the student’s situation, and progress reports did not have accurate and updated goal information. The investigation found the district “lacks clear guidance” in areas such as how to notify parents of students with education programs of missed services and proposed changes from in-person to teletherapy services, according to documents.
Based on the findings, the corrective action plan includes reviewing Idaho’s Department of Professional and Occupational Licenses qualifications for licensure, training and providing compensatory services to the complainant.
Since the complaints were filed and the investigation completed, the district has provided training and Flerchinger said staff have to provide proof of their training to get paid. The district is also working to provide services and compensatory services to students.
“When we find we’re not meeting the needs of students, we’re going to respond,” Hansen said.
A second complaint filed Dec. 9 resulted in an investigation where the district was found to be in compliance regarding services given to a student, in accordance with the student’s education program. According to the report, the district provided documentation of services and there was a discrepancy between the district’s records and the number of service minutes submitted for Medicaid billing. The discrepancy can be explained because not all of the service minutes are Medicaid billable.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.