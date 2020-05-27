OROFINO — One man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle wreck Monday on U.S. Highway 12 at mile marker 46, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Celeste Thompson, of Princeton, was driving a Subaru Legacy when she lost control of the vehicle, struck the hillside and caused damage to the vehicle, the news release said. Two of her brothers were in the vehicle, and one was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, according to the release.
Thompson was issued a ticket for speeding, the release said.
In a second incident Monday, Roger Becker, of Orofino, was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck south on Grangement Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a landscape boulder and posts in residential yards before coming back onto the roadway. Becker’s vehicle crossed the road a second time and ran into a barbed wire fence before coming to a stop, according to the news release.
Becker was uninjured and speed and road conditions are believed to be factors in the wreck, the release said.