Whitman County sheriff’s deputies arrested two Clarkston residents Thursday night on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop near Wawawai Landing allegedly netted heroin and methamphetamine.
Karey Romaneschi, 60, and Shelden Romaneschi, 32, were booked into the Whitman County Jail after their arrest, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies initially contacted the pair while responding to a request for a welfare check in the area along the Snake River.
They told a deputy that they didn’t need assistance, and he continued to patrol the area, according to the news release. Dispatch advised the deputy a short time later that the passenger in the vehicle, Shelden Romaneschi, had an outstanding warrant in Nez Perce County for a narcotics violation.
The deputy located the vehicle a short distance from where he initially made contact and stopped it based on the warrant. He noticed a package being tossed out the window into the river while he was pulling over the vehicle. When it was retrieved, it allegedly contained a small quantity of what appeared to be black tar heroin and methamphetamine, according to the news release.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly found several grams of heroin, methamphetamine and other pharmaceutical-grade narcotics, along with several items of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.