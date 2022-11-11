BOISE — A battle that pitted two Boise area cities against each other over precious, buildable land played out in the Canyon County commissioners meeting room, in court documents and finally in an election.

Only 450 people, who live between Kingsbury and Can Ada roads in Canyon County, voted on a ballot question in Tuesday’s election that determined which city — Star or Middleton — would become the proprietor of the land. The winner was Star, according to unofficial Canyon County election results.

