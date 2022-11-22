After a yearlong investigation, two Lewiston residents were arrested for trafficking fentanyl pills in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley after law enforcement allegedly found approximately 1,000 pills.

Joshua E. Hescock, 33, of Lewiston, and Kimberlee A. Perrigo, 39, of Lewiston, were arrested Sunday and both charged with felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force.

