A man and a woman from Orofino face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after a traffic stop lead to a drug bust and a struggle between a state police trooper and the passenger Saturday shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Devin Broncheau, 26, was arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on felony battery on a law enforcement officer and felony introduction of major contraband into a jail, and four misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and under the influence of a controlled substance.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $5,000 bond in the case and noted he did not believe Broncheau understood her rights during the hearing.
Steve D. Hudson, 58, was also arraigned Monday afternoon for felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing officers and possession of marijuana.
Probable cause was not found in Hudson’s felony case and he was released on his own recognizance by Ramalingam on Monday.
Idaho State Trooper Cpl. Chad Willerford stopped a white 2001 Ford F350 on U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 12 for having an unsecured load. A cargo door on the right side of the vehicle was open and a piece of paper flew out of the compartment as the trooper was behind the vehicle, court records said.
Hudson was the driver and Broncheau was in the passenger seat as Willerford informed Hudson why he was stopped. A strong odor of marijuana was detected by the trooper and Broncheau was “extremely restless” and was making “fast, jerky body movements at her neck, arms and legs,” according to court records.
When Willerford asked if there were drugs in the vehicle, Broncheau got out. Willerford called for backup and began a long physical struggle to gain control of Broncheau, who was resisting his commands and his attempts to put her in handcuffs, court records said.
The struggle went on for eight minutes, during which Hudson allegedly threatened Willerford. Willerford told Hudson to “get back, sit down and interlock his feet.” A nearby fisherman also walked up from the bank of the river and told Hudson to listen to Willerford’s commands. Deputies from Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and eventually they, too, were involved in a struggle to control Broncheau, who kicked one of the deputies in the groin, court records said.
Police found marijuana in glass jars, a metal smoking pipe, marijuana and burnt marijuana in a bowl, a plastic bag with a wet, brownish paste and a brown rock that has been sent to a state laboratory for testing, according to court records. A glass smoking pipe believed to be used to smoke drugs was found on Broncheau as she was being searched at Nez Perce County Jail, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony battery of a law enforcement officer is five years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony introduction of major contraband into a jail is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Ramalingam set preliminary hearings in both cases for Oct. 28.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.