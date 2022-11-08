SPOKANE — Spokane police arrested two men who were allegedly vandalizing Gonzaga property with graffiti associated with the white supremacist group known as Patriot Front, according to an email sent to Gonzaga staff on Saturday night.

A third person was also involved in the vandalism but was not arrested, the email said. The two men were identified as Joshua R. Plotner and George G. Dugas, Spokane police confirmed.

