WAWAWAI COUNTY PARK — Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrest of two Tri-Cities residents after a traffic stop near Wawawai County Park led to the discovery of 1 ounce of methamphetamine, two handguns, $5,700 cash and a small scale.
Deputies arrested Melissa Estep, 32, of Kennewick, and Simon Salinas, 55, of Pasco, Wednesday at about 5 p.m. when a traffic stop revealed the rental car the two were in was allegedly not rented under the names of either Estep, the driver, or Salinas, the passenger, Whitman County Sheriff Brett J. Myers said.
The deputy noted numerous inconsistencies when talking to Estep. While asking about the rental agreement, the deputy saw a small scale in the glove box of the vehicle that was rented in Spokane, Myers said.
The deputy spotted a handgun under the passenger seat and it was determined later that Salinas was a convicted felon, Myers said.
From the initial traffic stop, the deputy then asked for and was granted a search warrant to look for illegal drugs and firearms. While searching the vehicle a 1-ounce bag of methamphetamine, $5,700 in cash and two loaded handguns were allegedly found.
Thursday afternoon, Whitman County Superior Judge Gary Libey set arraignments for Estep and Salinas for Jan. 17.
Wawawai County Park is located near the Snake River, 33 miles northwest of Clarkston and 25 miles southwest of Pullman.