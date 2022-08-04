Two people were charged after allegedly spending $1,780 in counterfeit money in Lewiston over the weekend.

Kiongozi R. Jones Jr., 27, of Long Beach, Calif., and Bethany L. Moreno, 27, of Los Angeles, were arrested Saturday. Jones was charged with five counts of burglary and five counts of forgery, all felonies. Moreno was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of forgery, all felonies.

