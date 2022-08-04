Two people were charged after allegedly spending $1,780 in counterfeit money in Lewiston over the weekend.
Kiongozi R. Jones Jr., 27, of Long Beach, Calif., and Bethany L. Moreno, 27, of Los Angeles, were arrested Saturday. Jones was charged with five counts of burglary and five counts of forgery, all felonies. Moreno was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of forgery, all felonies.
Jones and Moreno appeared by video before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. Moreno was held on $10,000 bail and Jones had a $20,000 bail. Preliminary hearings are set Aug. 10
According to the probable cause affidavit, from 4:40 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Moreno and Jones allegedly paid with $40 in counterfeit bills at the Stinker Station at 1024 21st St. in Lewiston, $220 in counterfeit bills at the Neighborhood Market at 1028 17th St. in Lewiston, $900 in counterfeit bills at Rite Aid in Lewiston, $460 in counterfeit bills at Walgreens in Lewiston and $140 at the Stinker Station at 311 E. 22nd St. N in Lewiston.
At 6:52 p.m. Saturday, a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputy was called to Valley Foods on U.S. Highway 95 in Lapwai for a report of two people who passed counterfeit bills and then left the store. The deputy talked with the cashier, who said that one of the people allegedly paid with a $20, then asked to exchange the $20 bills for larger bills. When the cashier was completing the exchange, the $20 felt “weird” and he declined to exchange the currency, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Jones and Moreno left the store in a white Ford Escape southbound on U.S. Highway 95. Dispatch advised the deputy that an Idaho State Police trooper was on a traffic stop with the suspected vehicle. The deputy responded to the location of the ISP trooper and identified Jones and Moreno from surveillance video at Valley Foods. The two were arrested and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail.
There was also an additional call for counterfeit money at Nez Perce Express gas station, according to the affidavit. When the deputy arrived, he discovered that Jones allegedly entered the store and dropped a counterfeit $20 on the ground, which was picked up by another man who tried to use the currency at the Clearwater River Casino, but was unable to.