Two north central Idaho residents have been appointed to the newly established Idaho Behavioral Health Council.
Jennifer Griffis, of Grangeville, and Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, were among the 13 individuals appointed to the council.
The council represents a collaboration between all three branches of government. It will study the state behavioral health system over the next year and develop a strategic plan for improving the care of Idahoans with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
Gov. Brad Little announced the makeup of the council Thursday. Members were appointed by the governor, the Idaho Supreme Court and by legislative leadership.
Griffis, who has long been an advocate for people with mental health issues, was appointed by the governor. Nelson, who serves on the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, was appointed by legislative leaders.