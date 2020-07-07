The Genesee School District and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley were two of 10 entities to receive grants from the Idaho Community Foundation.
In all, $98,000 in grants were awarded to projects in northern Idaho through the Idaho Future Fund, which designates grants to create, sustain or reinvigorate educational programs.
The Genesee School District received $8,100 to use for scholarships for students in its preschool program.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley received $10,300 to provide Project Learn.
The program “focuses on reinforcing and enhancing the skills and knowledge young people learn at school during the hours they spend at the club by engaging members in fun and interactive learning activities,” according to a news release.
Other recipients of the grants were located in Kootenai and Bonner counties.