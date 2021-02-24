Twin River Special Olympics Washington will hold its Freezin’ for a Reason, Polar Plunge at noon Thursday at the boat ramp at Hells Canyon RV & Resort in Clarkston.
The event is held to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington athletes and programs.
Attendees are invited to cheer on the members of the team as they plunge into the Snake River. There are 19,500 athletes across the state of Washington participating in programs, with nearly 100 registered athletes in Nez Perce and Asotin counties on the Twin River team.
Online donations can be made at impact.sowa.org/team/336976.
Because of the pandemic, in-person activities and competitions have been suspended. SOWA has developed virtual games and wellness cups to keep athletes active and healthy. These programs include exercise goals, as well as information about nutrition, hydration and strong minds. These virtual programs are open to everyone.
Hells Canyon Resort is at 1560 Port Drive, Clarkston.