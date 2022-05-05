Twin County United Way of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley announced this week it will accept grant applications from qualified nonprofit organizations in Nez Perce or Asotin counties during the month of May.
The grant application form can be found on the Twin County United Way website at tcuw.org/login-to-tcuw. The application must be filled out and submitted online and requests must be related to organization’s three pillars — education, health or financial stability.
Starting with this round of grants, Twin County United Way is focused on providing children with health, financial stability and educational benefits from birth to their career, according to a news release. Grant requests that address those specific areas will receive greater consideration.
The application deadline is May 31. After the Twin County United Way’s fiscal year ends July 1 and it is determined how much grant funding is available, final decisions on grant funding will be made and announced around Aug. 1.
Those seeking more information about the grants or to volunteer to review grant applications are asked to contact Suzanne Johnson, chief executive officer for TCUW, at either sjohnson@tcuw.org or (208) 743-6594.
The Twin County United Way is also planning its 25th annual Day of Caring on Friday. More than 250 people from 20 local businesses will volunteer at more than 20 nonprofit sites in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The projects include painting, weeding, planting flowers, organizing, cleanup and other jobs.