TV host’s appearance at scene of Moscow murders draws criticism

TV host Nancy Grace prepares for her Fox Nation program last week near the residence in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13. Grace's Twitter account posted this photo Wednesday.

TV host Nancy Grace last week joined the ranks of national media personalities who have traveled to Moscow to cover the story of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered at an off-campus residence Nov. 13.

But Grace’s appearance seemed to hit a nerve with some online. Posts on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit criticized Grace for making on-camera appearances while sitting at a table in front of the house at 1122 King Road where the murders took place.

Tags

Recommended for you