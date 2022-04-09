Turning 8, why not skate?

August Frank/Tribune Kira Kane, 3, rides on top of Briella Kane, 8, as they enjoy some skating Friday at the Mtn Dew Skatepark in Lewiston to celebrate Briella’s birthday.

 August Frank/Tribune

