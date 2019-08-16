Turner paid $50,000 to settle lawsuit

Nez Perce County’s insurance carrier paid former Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport employee Robin Turner $50,000 to settle a lawsuit over his termination from the transportation facility.
The Idaho Counties Risk Management Program provided the figure in response to a public records request by the Lewiston Tribune. That information was not included in a response to an earlier request because the matter had not been “finally concluded.”
The money paid to Turner was less than the amount in excess of $75,000 he was seeking in his lawsuit. ICRMP attorney Jerry Mason of Coeur d’Alene said the public shouldn’t infer anything about the settlement from the amount alone, however.
“There’s no such thing as a typical amount,” Mason said. “Every case is different. Every set of circumstances is different.”
Mason wasn’t involved in the negotiations to resolve the case, and said state law only requires ICRMP to release information regarding the amount of settlements and when they are paid. Turner previously declined to discuss the settlement, only saying he was happy to put the matter behind him.
Turner initially filed his suit against the airport authority, the county, the county commissioners and the city of Lewiston because the city and county jointly own the airport. All of the entities agreed to have the matter handled by the county risk management program, however, and the settlement was ultimately between Turner and his former employer.
All the parties reached the settlement during a mediation session at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in early July that was overseen by retired 2nd District Judge Carl B. Kerrick.
Turner served as the airport manager for 30 years before his retirement in 2014. The airport authority board appointed him as interim manager after it had trouble finding a permanent replacement, then hired him as an assistant manager to former Manager Stephanie Morgan before firing her last fall.
According to the complaints laid out in the lawsuit Turner filed in May, he sued over his firing last November from that assistant manager position. He claimed the move violated the Idaho Protection of Public Employees Act and alleged that he suffered emotional distress such as sleeplessness, depression and anxiety as a result.
The lawsuit also alleged that the airport authority board retaliated against him for alerting a former board member about his concerns over leases between the airport, Gary Peters and his company, Aviation Dreams, which he claimed were below market value. Peters canceled those leases once he became a member of the airport board.
The lawsuit also addressed an alleged sexual encounter on the airport terminal’s second floor that resulted in a misdemeanor charge of obscene live conduct against Turner that was dropped just before it went to trial because probable cause couldn’t be established. A private reprimand was placed in Turner’s employment file in relation to the incident.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.