After a couple of hours of working to detach the mixing drum from the frame and cab of the semitruck, a crane used by A&R Construction, from Lewiston, holds the mixing drum in place while a Forest Wrecking Service tow truck drags the trailer and cab of the truck back upright Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Fleshman Way and 15th Street in Clarkston. The cement mixing truck fell when it took a right turn too fast with the amount of weight it was carrying in the mixer — 43,000 pounds of pre-mix cement. The cement mixer was then moved by the crane to where it would be picked up by a truck at a later time.
An Asotin County Sheriff’s Office deputy looks over the damage from when a cement mixing truck flipped onto its side on the corner of 15th Street and Fleshman Way in Clarkston on Thursday morning. According to officials at the scene, speed and weight of the load were likely the cause of the truck flipping onto its side when it was turning right onto 15th Street from Dustan Loop. The accident was called in at 8:26 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.