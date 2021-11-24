Employees with Rogers Toyota of Lewiston load frozen turkeys into the bed of a pickup truck Tuesday on the dealership lot in Lewiston. About 100 turkeys were delivered by Rogers to the Asotin County Food Bank in Clarkston and Community Action Partnership in Lewiston. Kyle Neal, general manager at Rogers Toyota, has organized the turkey drive for the last few years — a turkey is purchased for every car sold off the dealership lot in November.

