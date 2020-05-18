Anyone who wants to take part in Idaho’s May 19 primary has until 8 p.m. Tuesday to register to vote and/or to request an absentee ballot.
Given concerns about the coronavirus, this year’s primary election will be conducted entirely by absentee ballot. People can register and/or request a ballot online, by visiting idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho.
Ballot request forms can also be returned by mail or dropped off with the county elections office. However they’re delivered, the forms must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be valid.
Voters will then have until 8 p.m. on June 2 to return the completed ballots to the county elections office, at which time they’ll be tabulated.
A number of contested races will be on the ballot this year in north central Idaho, including U.S. Senate and U.S House races, several legislative races as well as some county races.