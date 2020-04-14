Erika Reel, owner of Mariana’s Tamales, places a tip in a jar alongside the drive-through window at her stand on Appleside Boulevard in the Clarkston Heights on Monday. Reel’s business has been hit hard by Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandates and the closure of restaurants, bars and limitations on large gatherings. A large percentage of Reel’s business came from events like farmers markets or weddings that she would cater, but now that business model isn’t enough to keep her afloat. But her drive-through stand on Appleside Boulevard is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
