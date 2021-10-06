NEZPERCE — Armed with big dreams and high hopes, Scott Kaschmitter waded into the restaurant and bar business last year, just one month before everything shut down because of COVID-19.
Kaschmitter’s business, Coach’s Family Sports Bar, managed to survive those first few months by offering curbside and delivery services. Although it was a struggle, he’s especially proud that he did not have to lay off any of his six employees.
Now Kaschmitter faces another hurdle: The owner of the building that houses Coach’s is trying to sell, and Kaschmitter wants to buy. Only he lacks the funds.
“They’ve got the building up for sale and there’s really no other place in town to move the business to if it does sell,” said Kaschmitter, 42. “And we would like to keep Coach’s right where Coach’s is at. And so we’re trying to get the building bought for ourselves and then we could do whatever we want to and expand and remodel and do all that.”
Kaschmitter and friends have fundraising plans in the works. In the meantime, they have set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of securing $50,000 for a down payment on the $130,000 asking price for the business.
So far the page has raised about $2,000, but Kaschmitter said he has verbal pledges of another $3,000 to $4,000 toward his goal.
He has attempted to talk to lending agencies about a loan, but has had no luck so far.
“Right now there’s a lot of places that won’t loan on bars and restaurants because of the whole COVID aspect,” Kaschmitter said.
“I’ve reached out to a lot of different banks. A lot of them just don’t loan on a bar and restaurant because they’ve lost too much money in the past.
“So I’ve been trying to work with Freedom Northwest down there in Kamiah, and with me working full time at Hillco (Inc.), I haven’t had a chance to go down there and meet with them face-to-face and tell them what’s all going on. And I would have to have a certain amount for a down payment. So that’s why we’re trying to raise enough to get the down payment and go from there.”
Kaschmitter bought the business about a year ago with no previous experience in the restaurant business. But his mother, Linda Kaschmitter, worked in restaurants for years and formerly managed the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. So Kaschmitter said he grew up around the business.
Coach’s is the sole eatery in Nezperce and one of the few retail businesses still operating in a town that used to lay claim to several bars, restaurants, grocery stores, a hotel, a drug store, a clothing store, a bank and other businesses. These days, besides a single grocery store, the few businesses that remain are mainly farm implement dealers.
The restaurant has changed hands several times in the past two decades and Kaschmitter said when the previous owner wanted to sell out, “I took it over because nobody else would in Nezperce. And, plus, it gives other people a place to work.”
Kaschmitter said he likes that the business is located right on Main Street.
“And this building’s been here for a long time in Nezperce,” he said.
As for the frequent turnover of owners, “Any more it’s tough to have a bar and restaurant in a small town. The crowd isn’t what it used to be. I think with COVID hopefully getting over soon, people are going to want to get out and do more stuff.”
He added that last weekend during the Lewis County Fair, “That’s probably the busiest fair I’ve ever seen in this place. It was really busy.”
Kaschmitter said he is committed to seeing the business succeed and since the owner of the building knows he’s serious about buying it, there is no deadline to come up with the cash for the down payment. But he’d like to do it sooner than later so he can make the upgrades to the business that he has planned.
The kitchen is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. In addition, there is a bar with a full liquor license. Kaschmitter said the place serves everything from pizza and burgers to salads, cold and hot sandwiches and Sunday breakfast.
“It’s been difficult; there’s been lots of growing pains, but we’re getting it figured out pretty fast,” Kaschmitter said.
The GoFundMe page is available at: gofundme/48b693e0. The business can be reached at (208) 937-1090 or on Facebook.
Hedberg may be reached at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.