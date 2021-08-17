Trying to catch a ride

A young man attempts to get up on a wakeboard as people in the boat watch on Monday afternoon in the Snake River near the Southway Bridge. The official high temperature in Lewiston on Monday was 99, according to the National Weather Service, which followed a high of 102 on Sunday. The Sunday high marked the 24th triple-digit day this year, which trails the record of 27 100-degree days in a year.
