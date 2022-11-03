Trump 2024 campaign preps for post-midterms launch

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. 

 AP Matt York

NEW YORK— As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third.

“In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he said last month.

