Trucker loves the road

Jason Heatherly, a truck driver with Roche Diagnostics, walks past his trailer while carrying a branch that got caught in his cab while he was parking his semitruck near St. Joseph Regional Medical Center earlier this week in Lewiston. Heatherly, who hails from Indianapolis, drives around the country with a mobile training center that showcases Roche Diagnostics technology to personnel at hospitals.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Jason Heatherly, a truck driver with Roche Diagnostics, walks past his trailer while carrying a branch that got caught in his cab while he was parking his semitruck near St. Joseph Regional Medical Center earlier this week in Lewiston. Heatherly, who hails from Indianapolis, drives around the country with a mobile training center that showcases Roche Diagnostics technology to personnel at hospitals.

Tags