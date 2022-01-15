OROFINO — Two logging truck drivers escaped injury Friday when their loaded logging trucks sideswiped each other, resulting in a wreck.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on State Highway 11 at milepost 2.5 at 5:10 a.m. The trucks had been going opposite directions when they sideswiped. One truck belonged to Patricks Trucking of Grange-ville and was driven by Monty D. Baker, 64. The other truck belonged to Buck Slagle Trucking LLC and was driven by Buck D. Slagle, 59.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were unhurt. The trucks had to be unloaded before leaving the scene. Slagle was able to drive his truck away after putting on a new tire. Baker’s truck was recovered by Miles Towing.