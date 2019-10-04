A vehicular manslaughter case in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court will likely be handed to the jury this afternoon after attorneys finished evidence presentation Thursday.
Pompeyo Salazar-Cabrera, 33, of Carson, Calif., was driving a Swift-owned semitruck down the Lewiston Hill in March 2018 and is accused of causing a crash that killed 19-year-old Hayden Garrett, of Clarkston.
A jury of nine women and four men has heard three days of testimony. Prosecution and defense attorneys will present closing arguments today.
Salazar-Cabrera was driving a tractor-trailer at speeds reaching 67 mph when his brakes “faded” as he tried to stop the truck, but he did not use any of the runaway truck ramps located along the grade. Multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke billowing out from the truck as Salazar-Cabrera went down the grade and his brakes overheated.
Salazar-Cabrera collided with Garrett’s 1999 Toyota Camry at the bottom of the hill at the intersection with State Highway 128, when Salazar-Cabrera went through a stop sign and hit Garrett’s driver’s side door. Garrett died from his injuries at the scene.
Salazar-Cabrera has claimed, through his attorney, he did not drive recklessly and his brakes were ineffective in slowing the vehicle. He told police he was in the eighth gear of his 10-gear truck and was driving 35 mph before the crash.
Holm may be contacted at (208) 848-2275 or tholm@lmtribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @TomHolm4.