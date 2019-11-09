On the day he was scheduled to be sentenced for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, a Carson, Calif., man instead won a new trial.
Pompeyo Salazar-Cabrera, 33, was convicted of the charge by a jury in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court on Oct. 4. His attorney, Jonathan Hally, subsequently filed a motion to dismiss the verdict and a motion for a new trial. On Friday, Judge Fred Gibler of Kootenai County denied the motion to dismiss, but granted Salazar-Cabrera a new trial.
Salazar-Cabrera was originally charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, a felony, for his involvement in a March 18 crash near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill that killed Hayden Garrett, 19, of Clarkston. In the jury trial, the state argued Salazar-Cabrera drove recklessly, reaching speeds as much as 67 miles per hour as he descended the grade, with smoke billowing from the brakes of his truck. He did not use any of several runaway truck ramps along U.S. Highway 95, which reaches a 7 percent grade on the hill. At the bottom of the grade, his semitruck failed to stop at the intersection of the highway and State Route 128 and collided with Garrett’s car.
At the trial, Hally argued the collision was a tragic accident and that Salazar-Cabrera’s truck suffered from brake fade and, although he tried to stop, the truck was unable to. The jury convicted Salazar-Cabrera of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.
In the intervening weeks, Hally argued in a motion for a new trial that the jury was given erroneous instructions prior to deliberating on his client’s fate. Hally said in the motion that in order for the jury to find his client guilty, it would have had to find he drove recklessly, a necessary element of vehicular manslaughter. Reckless driving is defined in statute as operating a vehicle both “carelessly and heedlessly.” However, the Idaho Criminal Jury Instructions, used in all such cases, apparently have a typo and instead say “carelessly or heedlessly,” using the word “or” instead of the word “and.”
Hally wrote in his motion that the erroneous instructions “defined the elements for the crime of reckless driving to the detriment of the defendant and to the benefit of the prosecution as it minimized or reduced the conduct needed for the jury to find the defendant guilty of reckless driving.”
Prosecutors argued that Hally should have objected to the jury instructions during the trial and that the use of the word “or” was harmless and not a fundamental error.
Gibler apparently agreed with Hally and ordered that Salazar-Cabrera is entitled to a new trial on the misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence. He will not face the original charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, which is a felony. A pretrial hearing has been set for Tuesday.
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said he and his deputy prosecutors were still digesting the ruling Friday, but anticipate filing a motion asking the judge to reconsider and appealing the ruling if needed.
