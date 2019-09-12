BOISE — Prosecutors in Idaho say they’ve reached a plea deal with an Oregon truck driver who faced felony charges for driving a truckload of hemp through the state.
The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said Denis Palamarchuk, 36, of Portland, Ore., has agreed to plead guilty to hauling an improperly permitted load, a misdemeanor. In exchange, prosecutors are dropping felony trafficking charges and will ask that most of his jail time be suspended.
Idaho State Police troopers stopped him along Interstate 84, and they arrested him after they found the semi-truck he was driving was carrying several thousand pounds of hemp.