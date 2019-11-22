RIGGINS — A driver of a semitruck avoided injury when his vehicle crashed on U.S. Highway 95 north of Riggins on Thursday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Joseph Quichocho, 58, of Tacoma, was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck south when the vehicle drifted off the roadway, the news release said. Quichocho overcorrected, came back on the roadway, crossed the center line and continued to the northbound ditch. The truck then overturned.
Quichocho, who was the sole occupant and was wearing a seat belt, was cited for inattentive driving, according to the release. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.